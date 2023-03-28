Information ministry to launch national cybersecurity strategy and awareness plan

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology will launch the National Cybersecurity Strategy and Awareness Creation Plan 2022-2027 on Friday, 31 March, under the theme: “A step to Cyber Resilience & Digital Security.”

The cybersecurity policy document which was approved by Cabinet last year will be launched by the Deputy Minister of ICT, Hon Emma Theofelus.

The Strategy aims to safeguard the National Critical Information Infrastructure, educate and create awareness, and collaborate on cybersecurity to continuously improve the safety of internet users in cyberspace.

“As Namibians are becoming more connected and reliant on Information and Communication Technologies to capitalise on the benefits and opportunities presented by ICTs every day, there is an increase in criminal activities on cyberspace and networks that interferes with digital participation, connectivity, and the integrity of the nation’s critical infrastructure,” Theofelus noted.

“The growing scourge of cybercrime has the potential to negatively impact the nation’s ability to achieve its development agenda. Technology platforms need to be protected and the most vulnerable need to be aware of and educated regarding the perils of the Internet. Therefore, the ministry as the custodian of this strategy deemed it necessary to develop and implement this plan,” she added.

To this end, the ministry reaffirms its commitment to the implementation of this strategy through a multi-stakeholder approach calling on all internet users to practice safe habits to avoid harm or compromise their privacy.