Two UNAM law students awarded bursaries from Legal Shield

Trustco Insurance, through Legal Shield, recently awarded bursaries to support two University of Namibia law students who are currently pursuing their 2023 academic year studies.

The two bursary recipients, Madawa Geises and Pienaar Gabriel were chosen through a selection process that included strict criteria. The two successful students each got a bursary of N$30,000 for the year.

Besides the financial support, the selected students also received an opportunity to conduct their Work Integrated Learning at Trustco Insurance upon graduation.

Handing over the bursaries at a recent award ceremony, Trustco Insurance’s Chief Executive Annette Brand said, “With the ever-increasing need for legal representation for Namibians, we are faced with more scenarios not seen before.”

Brand also said that they pride themselves on the fact that young, vibrant minds will be at the forefront to ensure a newfound understanding in an ever-developing legal landscape.

“I wish both Geises and Gabriel the best of luck in completing their studies. Remember that you are standing not just on the shoulders of Legal Shield, but equally on those bursary students who came before you,” she said.

According to Trustco Insurance, both students agreed that this would give them the opportunity and free reigns to focus on their studies while Legal Shield takes care of all external logistics.

Upon completion of their studies, the two recipients will be granted the opportunity to work for Trustco Insurance where they will gain valuable practical experience in the legal working environment. “This is to equip them for the future by enhancing their confidence in executing tasks.”