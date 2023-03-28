Three female justices appointed as acting judges of the Supreme Court

Lady Justice Rita Makarau, Lady Justice Johanna Prinsloo, and Lady Justice Esi Schimming-Chase have been appointed as acting judges of the Supreme Court from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024, by the President, H.E Dr. Hage Geingob on the recommendation of Judicial Service Commission.

The Office of the Judiciary said in a statement on 29 March that Lady Justice Makarau currently serves as a judge of the Constitutional Court of Zimbabwe and she previously served as a judge of the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe and was the judge President of the High Court of Zimbabwe.

“Lady Justice Prinsloo currently serves as a judge of the High Court in a substantive capacity, having been appointed as such on 1 July 2017 and Justice Schimming-Chase currently serves a judge of the High Court in a substantive capacity, having been appointed as such on 1 April 2021,” they added.