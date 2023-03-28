Select Page

Three female justices appointed as acting judges of the Supreme Court

Posted by | Mar 30, 2023 |

Three female justices appointed as acting judges of the Supreme Court

Lady Justice Rita Makarau, Lady Justice Johanna Prinsloo, and Lady Justice Esi Schimming-Chase have been appointed as acting judges of the Supreme Court from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024, by the President, H.E Dr. Hage Geingob on the recommendation of Judicial Service Commission.

The Office of the Judiciary said in a statement on 29 March that Lady Justice Makarau currently serves as a judge of the Constitutional Court of Zimbabwe and she previously served as a judge of the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe and was the judge President of the High Court of Zimbabwe.

“Lady Justice Prinsloo currently serves as a judge of the High Court in a substantive capacity, having been appointed as such on 1 July 2017 and Justice Schimming-Chase currently serves a judge of the High Court in a substantive capacity, having been appointed as such on 1 April 2021,” they added.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Housing crisis – IPPR calls for a national integrated spatial planning framework

Housing crisis – IPPR calls for a national integrated spatial planning framework

13 March 2018

Private sector credit declines

Private sector credit declines

11 November 2011

Are multi-nationals subject to NEEEF?

Are multi-nationals subject to NEEEF?

20 May 2016

PPS Insurance allocates N$205.9 million in profits to members for the 2019 financial year

PPS Insurance allocates N$205.9 million in profits to members for the 2019 financial year

24 April 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<