International Energy conference consolidates Namibia’s position as new energy investment frontier

The fifth edition of the Namibia International Energy Conference (NIEC) will take place from 25 to 27 April between oil execs, government authorities and global investors to discuss the future of Namibia’s energy sector

This year’s conference takes place under the theme, ‘Shaping the Future of Energy for Value Creation’.

Leading discussions will be regional energy ministers including Hon. Tom Alweendo, Minister of Mines and Energy – who will be opening the conference with a keynote address; Hon. Kornelia Shilunga, Deputy Minister of Mines and Energy, Namibia; H.E. Jose Barroso, Secretary of State for Oil and Gas, Angola; H.E Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General, African Petroleum Producers Organization; and H.E. Antonio Oburu Ondo, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons, Equatorial Guinea, among other high-level executives from the African Energy Chamber, the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the National Petroleum Corporation (NAMCOR), Shell, Chevron, and Rand Merchant Bank.

The conference comes at a critical time for the Namibian energy sector. On the hydrocarbons front, the country has rapidly emerged as one of the most attractive oil and gas plays worldwide, with two major discoveries made in 2022 by Shell, TotalEnergie, and Qatar Energy – the Venus and Graff-1 finds – contributing the highest value to 2022’s global finds.

A year on, Shell announced a third discovery at its Jonker-1X well, an indication of the significant potential that still lies in Namibia’s offshore basins. These discoveries have not only accelerated the drive by other active E&P players but have attracted a slate of new explorers to the market.

ExxonMobil has extended its acreage in Namibia following an agreement signed with NAMCOR for Blocks 1711 and 1811A while French independent Maurel & Prom announced a five-well drilling campaign offshore Namibia in late 2022 and global major Chevron entered the market by securing an exploration license in the Orange Basin in 2022.

As global explorers turn their attention to the Namibian market, NIEC 2023 serves to advance the signing of deals and the forging of partnerships by offering a platform for heightened engagement and dialogue among industry stakeholders. During the conference, dedicated upstream panel discussions covering topics such as transforming resources into economic development; investing in Namibia’s energy sector; Namibia upstream O&G insight; and the journey to value creation will offer in-depth insight into the evolving oil and gas landscape.

Meanwhile, the government has placed local content at the heart of energy sector advancements, recognizing the role capacity building and skills transfer will play in ensuring that large-scale energy projects translate into tangible benefits for all Namibians.

During NIEC 2023, a panel discussion on local content as a catalyst for in-country shared value will further explore the need to prioritize local content.