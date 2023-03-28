Select Page

Translocated Namibian cheetah gives birth to four cubs in India

Mar 29, 2023

A female cheetah brought from Namibia to India has given birth to four cubs, according to a Xinhua News Agency report.

The cheetah was translocated to India in September last year as part of the Indian government’s ambitious cheetah reintroduction project.

“I am delighted to share that four cubs have been born to one of the cheetahs translocated to India on 17 September 2022,” – India’s federal environment minister Bhupender Yadav said in a brief statement posted on social media on Wednesday.

The encouraging news comes after one of the first eight cheetahs that were translocated to India died due to a kidney ailment on Monday at Kuno National Park in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

India’s cheetah reintroduction programme aims to establish a viable cheetah population in India where they became extinct about 70 years ago. (Xinhua)

 

