Corporate Social investments for range of projects by financial regulator

The Namibian Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (NAMFISA) earlier this month awarded project-specific sponsorships to sixteen organisations as part of its Corporate Social Investment programme.

The regulator said it has identified a range of projects spanning the entire country where these projects can create the highest level of positive impact in their constituencies and communities.

At a special handover ceremony in Windhoek, NAMFISA Chief Executive, Kenneth Matomola said consumers of financial services extend across Namibia, requiring that sponsorships and social investments should mirror this footprint.

Corporate Social Responsibility for the regulator is enshrined in its CSRI policy covering Education, Sport, Arts & Culture, Health and ICT.

Matomola stated that NAMFISA also encourages its employees to participate actively in CSRI initiatives through identifying deserving causes or volunteering their time.

At the handover ceremony for the sixteen beneficiaries, an amount of N$262,500 was made available. The beneficiaries are UNAM, the National Youth Service, the My Culture My Pride project, Siseme Combined School in Bukalo, the Ohangwena Governor’s office, Niigambo Combined School in Omuthiya, Kunene Regional Council’s Development Fund, Shack Dwellers Federation through Standard Bank’s Buy-a-Brick campaign, Ohangwena Youth for Change, Youth Men’s Christian Association (Khomas Region), Orange Babies Foundation, and Inge’s Kindergarten in collaboration with the Yetu Social Club, Marembo Foundation’s Spoon for Hope Soup Kitchen, the Namibian Newspaper for an intern, the Consumer News, and Highline Secondary School in the Khomas Region.

Chief Executive of the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority, Kenneth Matomola (centre) with representatives of the organisations that received sponsorships from the financial regulator. The award ceremony was held in Windhoek.