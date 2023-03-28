Capricorn Foundation and WFP to host online food security workshop

The Capricorn Foundation, in collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP) in Namibia, will host a one-day food security workshop themed “Transformative Food Systems for Sustainable Development” on Friday, 31 March via their Facebook and YouTube channels.

The workshop will be convened on the shared values of the Capricorn Foundation and WFP: Enhancing food and nutritional security, Improving livelihoods, and Accelerating socio-economic outcomes in Namibia.

The workshop is scheduled to start from 8h30 until 12h30 and will cover the following topics: Transformative food systems for achieving community development; Scaling transformative food systems – a private sector perspective; The policy environment for transformative food systems and food security and; Partnership for transformative food systems.

In anticipation of the upcoming workshop, Ms. Ericah Shafudah, WFP’s Deputy Country Director, said, “During this global food price crisis, joint efforts are imperative to enhance the ability of smallholder farmers to adapt and endure the current climatic and economic conditions. Given these circumstances, safeguarding, and maintaining the livelihoods of vulnerable communities and assisting smallholder farmers in increasing local food production outputs requires a strategic, well-organised, and multi-sectoral approach.”

Meanwhile Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs and Executive Officer: Capricorn Foundation said that food systems are critical to achieving long-term food and nutrition security, environmental sustainability, climate change adaptation and mitigation, job creation, and rural livelihood transformation.

“We understand that the current food systems face challenges in achieving these goals; therefore, as Connectors of Positive Change, it is crucial for us to collaborate with like-minded organisations like the WFP to engage and seek various pathways toward transforming food systems in Namibia to upscale local food production and achieve sustainable development,” she concluded.