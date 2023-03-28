Select Page

Multi-talented storyteller, Zingerwingz to grace the FNCC’s acoustic Friday

The Franco Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) will be hosting Windhoek’s very own, Zingerwingz for their second Acoustic Friday for the year on 31 March.

The event will start at 19:00 with tickets going for N$60 in advance and N$80 at the door.

Through the monthly event, the FNCC stages live band gigs that showcase all musical talents.

FNCC said Zingerwingz is a multi-talented storyteller, who promotes different art disciplines to communicate the stories she wants to tell.

“The acoustic Fridays are intended to show young people in the art market and industry that they can do it all and that they can become one,” they said.

 

