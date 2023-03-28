Business and Intellectual Property Authority hosts engagement session with Chinese businesses

The Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) in partnership with the Chinese Embassy in Windhoek on Tuesday hosted an engagement to provide registration services for BIPA products to Chinese businesses operating in Namibia as well as to provide information on the protection and registration of Intellectual Property (IP).

The engagement attracted 37 attendees of which 13 were Chinese citizens.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Minister of Industrialisation and Trade (MIT), Verna Sinimbo said such a platform provides an opportunity to further work together in the areas of trade, investments, and economic cooperation.

Furthermore, she said the event is a testament to Namibia’s commitment to supporting businesses locally and creating an enabling environment for investors to grow and prosper.

“Namibia and China have been working together on several projects including the development of an industrial park near the Walvis Bay Harbour. The industrial park entails a textile plant, a solar power or wind power generation plant, products assembly or home electrical appliances and machinery to strengthen the manufacturing capacity,” she noted.

Sinimbo said in the fast-growing digital economy, another component worth discussing is intellectual property protection.

“The registration and protection of the intellectual property is a powerful tool for businesses to protect their ideas, innovations, and creations,” she said, adding that Namibia has made significant strides in protecting intellectual property rights in recent years.

BIPA CEO, Vivienne Katjiuongua said the event marks a significant turning point in the relationship between government and the business community, and as the Authority mandated to facilitate the conversion of business ideas and prospects into a formal organised legal entity and to protect enterprises’ inventions and unique value in the local market.

“We must encourage such events to deepen our engagements and dialogue for the growth and the enhancement of our economy as a whole,” she added.

In 2022, BIPA recorded an increase of Chinese individuals (239) registered as business owners in Namibia.