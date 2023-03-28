American mobile freezers and temperature monitors protect medicines in transport and storage

Another significant donation from the American Embassy further improves the ability of the Ministry of Health and Social Services to convey sensitive medicines and vaccines to rural clinics where reliable refrigeration often is not available.

Earlier this week, the United States Ambassador, HE Randy Berry presented 26 mobile freezers and 21 temperature monitoring devices to the ministry. The entire consignment is valued at N$1.2 million.

These mobile freezers are ideal for local conditions. They can be charged from a car battery and will maintain a temperature of -20° Celsius. This protects the medicines and vaccines from deterioration due to temperature fluctuation.

The monitoring devices will be installed at key health facilities in all 14 regions to monitor the temperature of warehouses and containers where medicines are kept. When the storage temperature exceeds the required range, an audible alarm goes off and a message is sent via SMS to the team. This allows health staff immediately to rectify the situation before any medication is wasted. The installation of all monitoring devices will be completed by 09 April this year.

“With this equipment, the Ministry of Health and Social Services will be able to cut costs, improve the management of medicines, and save more lives,” said Ambassador Berry at the handover ceremony.

Ben Nangombe, the Executive Director in the ministry responded, “I want to assure you that we value your support and will use this equipment to ensure that our public is getting quality vaccines.”

The mobile freezers and temperature monitoring devices were procured with funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through its Global Health Supply Chain Programme.

Ben Nangombe and Randy Berry (centre left and right), respectively the Executive Director in the Ministry of Health and Social Services, and the American Ambassador, at the handover of mobile freezers and temperature monitors for the safe transport and storage of sensitive medicines and vaccines. On the left is the USAID Country Representative, Dr McDonald Homer and on the right, the USAID Sustainability and Systems Strengthening Advisor, Jordan Tuchman.