Swakopmund’s DRC informal settlement gets access to legal electricity connections

By Adolf Kaure.

The management committee of the Swakopmund Town Council has approved a total amount of N$2.55 million for temporary electrical supply connections for the informal dwellings in the DRC informal settlement and other informal settlements during a management committee meeting held earlier this year.

According to the Swakopmund Chief Executive, Archie Benjamin, the implementation plan to supply electricity to informal settlements will be carried out in phases.

“Due to the financial implications for all parties, the beneficiaries will be given two options to make their contribution to the electrical supply connection,” he said.

The first option includes beneficiaries who can afford to pay the N$2500 connection fee up front. This is a once-off payment.

The second option allows beneficiaries to pay off the connection fee of N$2 500 in installments.

Erongo RED has secured an amount of N$1,587,130 as a contribution to service 200 beneficiaries in DRC proper.

“This contribution will cover for the electrical supply cable from the nearest kiosk up to 2m into the erf boundary with a prepaid meter ready box,” said Benjamin.

The DRC settlement has 850 residents with the majority of the houses consisting of informal dwellings and structures.

These residents are due to receive ownership certificates from the Swakopmund municipality.

The supply of electrical connecttions to the DRC informal settlement demonstrates the municipality’s urgency to electrify the entire town, after 19 streetlights were installed in Wagdaar, a new settlement in Swakopmund, at a total cost of N$1.9 Million at the end of 2022.