A place to call home – Mboma, Masilingi, each gets a brand new house

Telecommunications operator, MTC, and Nedbank Namibia handed over newly constructed houses to talented runners, Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi at an event held in Rundu in Kavango East on Monday.

The two athletes, who made waves on the international sporting scene (2020, Tokyo Olympics) were presented with the keys to their brand new homes valued at N$537,000 each.

The three-bedroom houses were built with the athletes’ needs and preferences in mind. They feature modern amenities, including spacious living areas, comfortable bedrooms, and fully-equipped kitchens. The homes are located in a serene environment that offers privacy and tranquility.

MTC Executive, Tim Ekandjo said “More often than not, there is little meaningful appreciation of our athletes who make us proud by representing and taking Namibia to international arenas. Sport is not just a unifier but an avenue through which employment is created, and as a nation, we must equip this avenue to encourage and show aspiring athletes that one can make a successful career as an athlete, regardless of their origin. And Christine and Beatrice are living testimony to this.”

According to Ekandjo, MTC understands the significance of aiding sport hence their support ranging from football, boxing, and hockey to horseracing, netball, and athletics

Ekandjo at the handover touched on the need of facilitating the provision of decent housing in the country, emphasizing that corporate smart partnerships should thrive to aid the government’s effort in curbing the issue of housing.

The Managing Director of Nedbank Namibia, Martha Murorua, spoke passionately about the bank’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote teamwork, perseverance, and unity—qualities that are vital for building a brighter future.

She emphasized that this uplifting event truly embodies the essence of Nedbank Namibia’s mission, saying, “We’re on a mission to leverage our financial know-how for the betterment of society.”

Murorua acknowledged the athletes’ incredible achievement and their ability to inspire the whole of Namibia, urging them to use their success as a platform to give back to their families, communities, and future generations.

Kavango East Governor Bonifatius Wakudumo applauded MTC and Nedbank honouring their pledge to the two athletes, stating that it serves as an inspiration to the young and aspiring athletes in the region and country at large.

Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi expressed their gratitude for the support they have received

from MTC and Nedbank Namibia, stating that the houses will provide them with a sense of security and stability that will enable them to focus on their athletic careers.