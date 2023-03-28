FirstRand Namibia Foundation pumps N$2.7 million into education over six months

The FirstRand Namibia Foundation on Tuesday announced an investment of N$2,7 million into education over the past six months to support the Ministry of Education, Arts, and Culture (MoEAC) in ensuring their provision of quality education to learners.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Arts, and Culture, Hon. Faustina Caley, who received the donation on behalf of the MoEAC, expressed her gratitude towards FirstRand Namibia for their generosity as she pointed out that “this is yet again an excellent example of Public Private Partnership, which is gearing towards the attainment of our National Vision 2030 and the Harambee Prosperity Plan.“

This follows the reality that many learners do not receive the “equitable quality education,” as contained in Goal 4 of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations post-2015 Education Agenda.

“We are aware of Namibia’s demographics and that there are rural and extremely remote schools where the delivery of quality education is impeded by challenges such as lack of infrastructure and connectivity as opposed to what we have in urban areas,” Caley said in a press release on Tuesday.

Caley was very appreciative of the gesture and said the investment by the FirstRand Namibia Foundation would go a long way in the education and holistic development of the Namibian Child.

This comes as the ministry is benefiting from this gesture through various schools. “This investment by the FirstRand Namibia Foundation couldn’t have come at a better time. You are indeed complementing government efforts in ensuring quality education for our learners. Under your core focus areas, Area 1, on educational and financial literacy is crystal clear that you make deliberate investments in programmes to improve management and other skills in education- from early childhood development to tertiary – in support of Vision 2030,” she said.

According to her, true to their motto of FNB Namibia, “How can we help you?’’ it is once again apparent that FirstRand has the interest of this country at heart. “I believe that an investment in education is an investment in the future,” Caley said, adding that FirstRand Namibia Foundation is indeed a true friend of education in Namibia,

Moreover, she called upon other corporate entities and private citizens to emulate their good deeds through their flagship programme, which is known as the “Friends of Education in Namibia-Special Initiative”.

She added that this programme came about as the MoEAC realized that the government alone is not able to address challenges faced in education.

“My notion has always been that education is a societal issue, thus, the involvement of the broader society is of paramount importance,” she said.

“We know too well that our task at hand, is to provide quality education to the children of Namibia and our resolve remains strong, now more than ever before to achieve just that,” she concluded.