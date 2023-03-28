Miss Namibia to reach even higher as NBC takes full ownership

By Adolf Kaure.

The new director of the Miss Namibia pageant, Umbi Karuaihe-Upi has wowed to take the pageant to greater heights during a recent gala ceremony in Windhoek.

Karuaihe-Upi takes over from Conny Maritz who has headed the organization since 2002.

”We at the Miss Namibia organization, look forward to bringing you annually bigger and better excitement and pride to the land of the brave,” she said adding that the Miss Namibia 2023 deadline for entry will be extended while the entry fees have also been reduced.

“As my first executive decision, I’m reducing the Miss Namibia entry fee from N$800 to N$500 and the Miss Teen Namibia from N$700 to N$400. We are also extending the deadline from 31 of March to 12 April. So to all beautiful intelligent ladies all over Namibia, please hurry and come claim your crowns,” said Karuaihe-Upi.

The Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) now has full ownership of the Miss Namibia brand.

The new Chief Executive further expressed her gratitude to the outgoing CEO, Conny Maritz.

“I’m appreciative and humbly grateful for the role and guidance by Conny Maritz for having created such value and importance around the Miss Namibia brand, for so many years. She nurtured this baby called Miss Namibia with tenacity and resilience, such that today we proudly associate ourselves with it,” she said.

Karuaihe-Upi further thanked the pageants sponsors, production team and current title holders for making the event a success in the past.

“I want to emphasize that running this beauty pageant takes a tremendous amount of passion. An overarching passion on working long hours and being dedicated to each and every person participating, by their loved ones across the entire Namibian nation.

Miss Namibia 2022, Cassia Sharpley will hand over her crown on 17 June during the Miss Namibia 2023 coronation ceremony at the MTC Dome in Swakopmund.