Team Namibia inks agreement with NTB to boost local tourism industry

Posted by | Mar 28, 2023 |

Team Namibia and the Namibia Tourism Board (NTB) recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), set to lead to greater cooperation and teamwork between the two entities.

Chairperson of Team Namibia, Sidney Hanstein expressed his excitement about the agreement stating that he looks forward to working with NTB.

“Domestic travel is crucial to the domestic economy since it feeds money back into the local economy. This improves citizen’s quality of life and increases the local government’s financial resources, which can be used to upgrade the community’s facilities and infrastructure,” he added.

Head of Marketing at NTB Charmaine Matheus said tourism offers great opportunities for emerging economies and developing countries like Namibia and it creates jobs, strengthens the local economy, contributes to local infrastructure development, and can help to conserve the natural environment and cultural assets and traditions and to reduce poverty and inequality.

“We can promote our local tourism industry by buying from and supporting Namibians,” she concluded.

Chairperson of Team Namibia, Sidney Hanstein (l), and Head of Marketing at NTB Charmaine Matheus .

 

