One cheetah introduced to India succumbs to kidney failure – Ministry

One of the eight cheetahs translocated to India from Namibia last year has died, Romeo Muyunda, spokesperson for Namibia’s Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism said on Monday.

“We have received news from India that one of the translocated cheetahs died. It had kidney failure and had been under medical care for the past three months,” he said.

According to Muyunda the female cheetah which was 5 years and 5 months old, was not placed in the wild and had been in a quarantine facility for observation and treatment.

“The other cheetahs are doing very well. Currently, four of the cheetah are out in the wild and are hunting while monitoring continues,” he added.

Muyunda meanwhile said the idea of reintroducing cheetahs after extinction in India will not be hindered by this isolated event.

“We firmly believe that this generous donation will diversify the global cheetah range and improve its conservation status,” he said.

Last year, eight cheetahs, five female, and three males, were flown from Windhoek in Namibia to India to revive India’s extinct cheetahs.