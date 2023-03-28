Reagon Graig joins Paratus Namibia Holdings Board

NSX-listed Paratus Namibia Holdings welcomed Reagon Graig to its Board of Directors as an independent non-executive director of the company and as Chairperson of the Environmental, Social and Governance committee.

Announcing the appointment, Paratus Group said Reagon brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in business development, strategy and sustainability. He has worked in various sectors including energy, real estate, mining and agriculture. He also serves on the boards of Ongos Valley Development Company and Energy Partners.

Group Chief Executive, Schalk Erasmus said “Reagon is a visionary leader who shares our values and vision of delivering innovative and quality services to our customers while creating positive impact for our stakeholders and the environment. We look forward to working with him and utilising his insights and guidance.”

Reagon responded “I am honored to be appointed to the Paratus Board of Directors. I look forward to work with the management team and my fellow board members in supporting the Paratus mission and vision.”

He holds a Bachelor of Business Science (Economics) from the University of Cape Town.