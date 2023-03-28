Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 27 March 2023

Mar 27, 2023

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An (e) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An (w) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

* Transfer from Swakoppoort to Von Bach was on and off from on 21/03/2023 09:20 to 25/03/2023 at 11:57.

** Transfer from Omatako to Von Bach took place with small pumps.

*** Transfer from Otjivero to Tilda Viljoen Dam took place.

 

