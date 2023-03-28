Momentum Metropolitan appoints Denille Roostee as Head of Marketing

Momentum Metropolitan Namibia this week announced the appointment of Denille Roostee as the Head of Marketing and a member of the Executive Committee.

Denille brings with her over ten years’ experience in marketing and advertising in Namibia. She has managed marketing, communications, brand, and corporate social responsibility in her career and is known for her strategic thinking and innovative approach to campaign leadership.

Denille holds an MBA from the University of Stellenbosch Business School and was part of the student leadership council there. She also completed the Design Thinking Innovation programme at Maastricht University, in addition to a post-graduate diploma in marketing and advertising from the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, an honours degree in business and administration from the University of Stellenbosch Business School, and a diploma in sales from UCT. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in managerial sciences also from the University of Stellenbosch.

Denille firmly believes in the shared value creation philosophy and is an advocate for responsible leadership. She is passionate about smart partnerships, cooperation, and co-opetition, and believes that innovation is a powerful enabler of generating shared value. Denille is also a passionate supporter of workplace equality for women and often speaks on topics related to women in business and leadership.

“I am honoured to be joining a company that places great importance on its role as an active corporate citizen,” said Denille.

“At Momentum Metropolitan, we recognise the connection between our success and the well-being of the communities we serve. We have a responsibility to support and empower these communities and help them create better futures for themselves and their families. I am grateful to be part of this effort and look forward to contributing to our shared goal of making a positive impact on society.”

Sakaria Nghikembua, CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Group, expressed his enthusiasm for Denille’s appointment, stating, “Denille’s extensive experience and expertise in marketing and advertising, coupled with her passion for responsible leadership, innovation, and social responsibility, make her an excellent fit for the Head of Marketing role and a valuable addition to our Executive Committee. We are excited to see the positive impact she will have on Momentum Metropolitan.”