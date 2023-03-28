Technip Energies consolidates Namibia’s diverse energy mix with multi-project developments

Following a series of successful project developments in Mozambique and Senegal, the French-based engineering and technology company is reaffirming its commitment to Africa’s energy future with a myriad of developments in Namibia.

French-based engineering and technology company, Technip Energies has emerged as the partner of choice for African oil and gas producers, with the company deploying its state-of-the-art technology and developing a series of large-scale projects across the African continent.

To date, the company has delivered more than 100 projects in Africa, offering technological solutions, products, and services as well as turnkey contracting and construction expertise across the downstream, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), gas-to-power, mining & metals, and offshore industries.

With this background, Technip Energies serves as a key driver of large-scale hydrocarbon projects in Africa, and the company has now turned its attention to Namibia’s promising sector.

Namibia is set to witness unprecedented growth across the oil, gas, and renewable energy industries owing to sizeable oil and gas discoveries made in 2022 and 2023 as well as significant potential for green hydrogen.

While Technip’s footprint in Namibia goes as far back as 2008 when the company was awarded a contract for a uranium treatment plant located in the western part of the country (closed in 2012), large-scale oil and gas discoveries made in 2022 by Shell and TotalEnergies signaled new opportunities for the French firm in the country’s energy sector.

In February 2022, global energy majors Shell, TotalEnergies, and Qatar Energy announced two discoveries of oil and gas in the Graff and Venus finds, merely weeks apart.

According to global market intelligence firm Wood Mackenzie, the Namibian deepwater discoveries contributed to the highest value of global finds in 2022, alongside discoveries in Guyana and Brazil, making clear the significant role these discoveries will play in kickstarting long-term socio-economic growth in the country. During the 2022 edition of the continent’s premier event for the oil and gas industry, African Energy Week (AEW), whereby both Namibia and Technip Energies played a central role, the French firm signed a deal with the country’s national oil company NAMCOR for the collaboration on the development of the two discoveries.

“We are excited about the two discoveries made this year and want to start discussing with a world-class company like Technip Energies to see how they can assist us to get these discoveries onstream,” stated Immanuel Mulunga, CEO of NAMCOR during the signing ceremony.

Technip representative and SVP of Gas and Low Carbon Energy, Loic Chapuis, added that “Namibia is a key focus for us and the development of these discoveries perfectly aligns with our agenda as Technip Energies. We are delighted to share technology with Namibia and feel that this MoU will be instrumental in improving technology in Namibia.”

For Namibia, Technip Energies’ partnership signals new opportunities for the accelerated development of oil and gas. By leveraging the firm’s expertise in LNG and offshore solutions and experience as a successful project developer both in Africa and worldwide, the country is well-positioned to usher in a new era of market growth on the back of hydrocarbons. With Technip Energies’ expertise in engineering and building, all types of LNG plants – including large-scale, onshore, and offshore, as well as in remote and harsh environments – Namibia’s burgeoning oil and gas developments are in capable hands.

“Having Technip Energies as a partner for the development of Namibia’s large-scale oil and gas projects is not only a testament to the company’s role in Africa’s energy future but demonstrates Namibia’s commitment to developing its oil and gas resources. Technip brings to Namibia a strong track record of industry success and Namibia stands to learn a great deal from the company. The MoU signed between the country and Technip in 2022 represents a critical step towards getting these large-scale discoveries off the ground and ushering in a new era of project success in Namibia. We look forward to other deals such as this that will be signed at the 2023 edition of AEW,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

However, Technip’s expertise and footprint in Namibia transcends the oil and gas industry with the company making a strong play for the development of green hydrogen. Representing a highly prospective green hydrogen market owing to the sizeable potential for solar and wind deployment, Namibia is undertaking an ambitious green hydrogen agenda alongside several regional and global partners. To date, Technip is working on a conceptual study for green ammonia production with a capacity of between 200 and 400 MW from solar and wind. As the country’s green hydrogen market expands, Technip is expected to play a central role in driving developments.

