Namibia to host universities’ conference

The University of Namibia (UNAM) will be co-hosting the 2023 Association of African Universities (AAU) 22nd Conference of Rectors, Vice Chancellors and Presidents of African Universities (COREVIP), from 4 to 7 July in Namibia.

The COREVIP is an assembly of the Chief Executives of AAU member institutions or their representatives.

The COREVIP is held once every two years to collectively examine themes identified as common concerns and priorities for the development of higher education in member institutions and Africa in general, making recommendations primarily to members, as well as to the Governing Board of the Association, and the Secretariat and acting as a mid-term forum for taking stock of the implementation of the decisions of the previous AAU Generating Conference and recommending corrective actions.

UNAM said this year’s biannual event will assemble the leadership of higher education institutions, as well as other senior members of the university community, higher education policymakers, researchers, development partners, and funding agencies as well as other stakeholders, from Africa and beyond, to collectively deliberate on issues of common concerns and priorities to the higher education community in Africa.

“Holding under the overall theme, ‘Advancing Excellence in African Higher Education’, the Conference seeks to sharply focus on excellence and successful initiatives, interventions, and outcomes in African higher education by highlighting the key enabling elements within the sub-themes,” they added.

Secretary General of the AAU, Prof. Olusola Oyewole said with attendees joining from diverse backgrounds and countries, the COREVIP will provide an unparalleled learning and networking platform to its participants.

“It is a golden opportunity for higher education stakeholders to expand their knowledge base, identify new frameworks and strategies, discover innovative approaches, contribute to shaping Africa’s higher education sector, and form new relationships while strengthening existing ones,” added Prof. Oyewole.

Vice Chancellor of UNAM, Prof. Dr. Kenneth Kamwi Matengu said in a globally competitive and digital edge, where research and innovation are an embryo for economic and social advancement, the 22nd COREVIP will unravel barriers.

“COREVIP will unravel barriers that serve as a conjecture for knowledge dissemination, networking, and collaboration, higher education institutions in the African continent are well placed to play a pivotal role as hubs for research excellence by advocating for evidence-based and innovative approaches that address real problems that our continent is confronted with,” emphasised Prof. Matengu.

All stakeholders are invited to visit the event website and register to participate in the conference via https://events.aau.org/corevip/.