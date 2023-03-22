Select Page

Orange Babies receive food packages

Posted by | Mar 24, 2023 |

Orange Babies receive food packages

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) visited the Orange Babies Early Childhood Centre in 8st Laan in Otjomuise, as a goodwill initiative to raise awareness of the importance of good nutrition.

UNESCO raised awareness for good nutrition in early childhood development under the theme ‘Nutrition as a catalyst for Early childhood Education and Development’.

UNESCO said the gathering was attended by 71 community members including 37 children between the ages of 5 to 6 years while about 50 food packages were donated to the community.

“The initiative was planned to coincide with the 33rd Independence commemorations of the country,” they added.

Orange Babies aims to provide vulnerable women and children with access to a better quality of life.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Olympic channel content on digital platforms in Sub-Saharan Africa launched

Olympic channel content on digital platforms in Sub-Saharan Africa launched

14 June 2019

16 days of activism against gender violence commences

16 days of activism against gender violence commences

12 December 2022

When to start saving for retirement: Part 3*

When to start saving for retirement: Part 3*

13 September 2021

MTC share certificates ready by end of December

MTC share certificates ready by end of December

2 December 2021

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<