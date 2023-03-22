Orange Babies receive food packages

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) visited the Orange Babies Early Childhood Centre in 8st Laan in Otjomuise, as a goodwill initiative to raise awareness of the importance of good nutrition.

UNESCO raised awareness for good nutrition in early childhood development under the theme ‘Nutrition as a catalyst for Early childhood Education and Development’.

UNESCO said the gathering was attended by 71 community members including 37 children between the ages of 5 to 6 years while about 50 food packages were donated to the community.

“The initiative was planned to coincide with the 33rd Independence commemorations of the country,” they added.

Orange Babies aims to provide vulnerable women and children with access to a better quality of life.