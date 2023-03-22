Communications Regulator lays out strategic plan for next 3 years

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) launched its Integrated Business Strategic Plan for the next three years, on Thursday at an event in Windhoek.

The development of the Strategic Plan 2023 to 2026 was necessitated by the need to build on the third Strategic Plan for the period 2020 to 2023.

The current strategy also puts more emphasis on the execution of the core mandate of CRAN through the added Strategic Themes of Digital Transformation, and Market Development and Consumer Protection.

Speaking at the launch, Heinrich Mihe Gaomab II, Chairperson of the CRAN Board of Directors said “the Authority’s mandate entails the development and expansion of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector in Namibia so that all Namibians have access to a variety of services, products at high quality and affordable rates. It is CRAN’s responsibility as a Regulator of the ICT sector to ensure that service providers expand their products and services to underserved and un-served areas, to expand on universal access which in turn offers many benefits such as building a knowledge-based society as communities have access to information, employment, participation in national and international offerings which is crucial for the socio-economic development of our country.”

The plan aims to improve service provision to customers and address the affordability of ICT services in the sector. Enhancement of legislative services also features prominently in areas of electronic transactions, postal, data protection, cyber security laws, implementation of Part 6 of the Communications Act (No. 8 of 2009), as well as the establishment of the Cyber Incidence Response Team in the country with provision for resources to operationalise it.

During his keynote address, Hon. Dr. Peya Mushelenga, Minister of Information and Communication Technology said “Vision 2030 specifically stipulates that ICT must be elevated to being the most important sector in the country’s economic development by 2030. Additionally, the two pillars of the Harambe Prosperity Plan II (HPPII) that fall under CRAN’s mandate and the strategic goal of expanding coverage for ICT include improving performance and service delivery through various efforts, one of which is digitalization, and promoting infrastructure development as a catalyst for economic growth, social progression, and a contributor to global competitiveness and investment attraction.”

The regulator meanwhile will contribute to the implementation of Vision 2030 through various ICT strategies

by developing a comprehensive regulatory framework for the ICT and Postal sectors, and contributing to the provisioning of access to quality, reliable and affordable ICT and postal services for economic benefits for all members of the Namibian society.

During her presentation, Emilia Nghikembua, CRAN’s Chief Executive, said “we at CRAN are emphasizing our strategic priorities namely, Organisational Sustainability, Strategic Partnering and Collaborations, Digital Transformation, and Market Development and Consumer Protection to be consistent and in sync with the ministerial and governmental objectives as outlined in the MICT strategic plan and various national policies and agenda’s, such as the HHP II, Vision 2030, Fifth National Development Plan (NDP5) and subsequent Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6).”