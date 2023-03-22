Select Page

Dimburureni sewing project gets boost from gender ministry

The Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication, and Social Welfare handed over material and equipment for income generating activities at Nkurenkuru in Kavango West.

The ministry donated sewing equipment worth N$8600 to the Dimburureni Sewing Project based in Siudiva.

Veronica Mudumbi from the ministry said this is not the first time that a donation of this nature has been delivered. “In 2018 we donated building materials to put up a small tailor shop and I encourage project members to work hard as this will enable the project to grow.”

Nkurenkuru Regional Councillor, Fillipus Tenga said project members should work as a team and provide good customer service to the community members.

The ministry said the project will be monitored to assess progress. Furthermore, training will be provided to the beneficiaries on how to manage the project.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

