Dimburureni sewing project gets boost from gender ministry

The Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication, and Social Welfare handed over material and equipment for income generating activities at Nkurenkuru in Kavango West.

The ministry donated sewing equipment worth N$8600 to the Dimburureni Sewing Project based in Siudiva.

Veronica Mudumbi from the ministry said this is not the first time that a donation of this nature has been delivered. “In 2018 we donated building materials to put up a small tailor shop and I encourage project members to work hard as this will enable the project to grow.”

Nkurenkuru Regional Councillor, Fillipus Tenga said project members should work as a team and provide good customer service to the community members.

The ministry said the project will be monitored to assess progress. Furthermore, training will be provided to the beneficiaries on how to manage the project.