Erasmus to spearhead squad in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoffs

Posted by | Mar 24, 2023 |

The Cricket governing body, Cricket Namibia on Thursday announced a 14-man squad ahead of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff from 26 March to 5 April in Windhoek.

The squad which will be captained by ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year 2022, Gerhard Erasmus includes; Shaun Fouche; Niko Davin; Michael van Lingen; Nicol Loftie-Eaton; Michau du Preez; Zane Green; Helao Ya France; Bernard Scholtz; Ruben Trumpelmann; Ben Shikongo; Joshua Julius; Mauritius Ngupita and Karl Birkenstock.

The playoff will consist of the host, Namibia, the USA, Canada, Jersey, Papua New Guinea, and the United Arab Emirates, Cricket Namibia announced at a media briefing.

The playoff, which is two steps away from the World Cup, will be hosted across two venues, the Wanderers Ground and United Ground, both in Windhoek.

The top two teams will book a place at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier to be hosted in Zimbabwe from 18 June to 9 July.

 

About The Author

Sport Contributor

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter. This designation is used for several contributors who want their sport stories in the Economist. Experience has taught us that companies usually want their sport sponsorships published prominently, being the reason for a sports category. It now also carries general sport items but only those with direct Namibian relevance. - Ed.

