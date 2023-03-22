Select Page

Petrofund looking for professionals and graduates amid emerging oil and gas industry

Mar 22, 2023

Petroleum Training and Education Fund (Petrofund) is calling on all professionals and graduates with relevant experience and qualifications to submit their curriculum vitaes and become part of the future.

The entity in a statement said they are looking to build a pool of employment, internship, job attachment, and training opportunities in the Science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), Commerce, and Legal fields amongst others.

The fund said is calling on geoscientists, engineers, GIS, environmentalist SHEQ, financial managers, ports and immigration officers, food and beverages specialists, maritime managers, economists, commercial lawyers, paramedics, deep sea dives, STEM TVET graduates, welders, painters, pilots, and logistics.

“Email your CV and supporting documents with your preferred profession in the subject line to [email protected] by 31 March, no cover letters are required and only CVs submitted via email will be considered, for more information, contact Julia Nekongo at 061 400 443,” concluded the Fund.

 

