COSDEF graduation highlights importance of vocational training for job creation

Posted by | Mar 22, 2023 |

By Adolf Kaure.

Thirty trainees from the COSDEF (Namibia Community Skills Development Foundation) Arts & Crafts Centre graduated in various technical vocational education training (TVET) courses last Tuesday at Swakopmund.

Addressing the graduates, the Regional Director of education in Erongo, Emfrieda Stephanus said that TVET forms an important part in advancing education and employment across the country.

“TVET focuses on equipping young people with the required skills to enter and effectively perform in the job market, through specialized technical training.”

“This gives them confidence when they walk into an interview for a job, which may be their first job and having an education can open many doors of opportunies that motivate an individual to achieve better prospects in career growth,” she said.

The Regional Director called on the new graduates to be employment creators.

“I strongly submit that COSDEF holds a commendable position in upskilling and reskilling youth and adults through skills development, one of which we are witnessing today through this graduation.”

“Acquiring skills, should mean harnessing the concept of entrepreneurship and self-economic development of our country.”

“I must also add that graduates should not just be job seekers, but job creators as well,” said Stephanus.

According to statistics, 267 million young people aged between 15 and 24, worldwide, are still not in any form of employment, education or training.

TVET contributes to the targets of the Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4) to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all” and those of SDG8 for “decent work and economic growth.”

 

