Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 20 March 2023

Mar 22, 2023

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 20 March 2023

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An (e) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

A (w) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

* Transfer from Swakoppoort to Von Bach stopped on 04/03/2023 around 13H00 and was started again on 14/03/2023 at 15H30.

** Transfer from Omatako to Von Bach took place with small pumps.

*** Transfer from Otjivero to Tilda Viljoen took place.

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

