Three-day epic mountain bike adventure set for weekend

Around 202 riders will embark on the 2nd annual Ride the Ridges, proudly co-sponsored by PSG and Capricorn Group from 24 to 26 March.

The epic mountain bike adventure will take place on the beautiful scenic ridges surrounding Windhoek, which is lush green after the blessing of rain.

The 3-day journey will comprise three stages, starting and ending at Heja Lodge, with the first stage offering an easy introduction to the weekend. Riders will depart at 15:00 on Friday, 24 March, where they will be enjoying breathtaking scenery from some of the highest mountains surrounding Windhoek.

On Saturday, 25 March, riders will be enjoying the second stage, which will take them on one of the highest ridge lines in Namibia on a flowing jeep track, spread out over three privately owned farms and restricted access land.

The last stage will commence on Sunday when riders take a shorter route through the scenic Las Vegas Namibia camp. After each day of riding, all the mountain bikes will be cared for by the Cycletec technicians in the Tech Zone and stored safely for the next day while riders enjoy complimentary food and drinks, live music, and good vibes.

“There will be water points on all three stages and a Rider Village at Heja Lodge that will bring out the deeper essence of the event with some great surprises waiting for the riders. The Rider Village will host a Gin bar, beer on tap, good food, and rider massages. Heja Game Lodge has excellent outdoor space for riders, their family, friends, and the public,” a statement released this week said.

According to the organisers, the demand for 2023 was so significant that entries were extended by 33%, yet the event was sold out.

“Capricorn Group is proud of its partnership with PSG in hosting this unique 3-day stage race. Our vision is to grow the Ride the Ridges event annually, offering even more riders this opportunity to access and explore the beautiful scenery around the ridges of Windhoek”, said Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs at Capricorn Group.

“PSG Namibia is so excited to be involved again this year in the Ride the Ridges event. As a financial services group, we understand the importance of physical health and the value it brings to a balanced life. The event takes place in the beautiful scenery of Namibia, and we believe that being in nature and participating in outdoor activities is a great way to stay healthy and maintain a positive mindset. We are honored to support events that align with our values,” said Brian van Rensburg: Director at PSG Namibia.

For more information, visit @ridetheridges on Facebook or www.cycletec.com.na or contact Patrick de Goede at 0811280049.