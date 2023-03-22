Local artist to participate in the African Galleries Now online

The StArt Art Gallery will be participating in the African Galleries Now online art which will be launched on 29 March and will run until 15 April on the international art platform Artsy.net.

The fourth of its kind, the event is a showcase of some of the 15 members of the African Art Galleries Association (AAGA) and the artists they work with.

StArt Art Gallery said in a statement that they will be presenting the work of Namibian artists Ismael Shivute, Elisia Nghidishange, Nicky Marais and Papa Shikongeni, and figuration, abstraction, and symbolism make up the visual languages of the artists presented by StArt Art Gallery this year at African Galleries Now.

“The paintings on the show by Nicky Marais were created on an Artists’ Retreat in late 2022 in a remote, abandoned diamond mining village in Southern-Western Namibia and Marais makes use of layering of symbols to create dynamic abstract land musings on individuals and relationships, allowing for his sculptures to make interpersonal dynamic visible,” they added.

They further explained that sculptor Ismael Shivute works with soapstone to form abstract musings on individuals and relationships, allowing for his sculptures to make interpersonal dynamics visible.

“Metal and woven fabric sculptures by Elisia Nghidishange highlight the importance of joyful interventions into the fatigue of protest, highlighting the burden on victims in unjust societies in the fight for equal rights for all,” they said.

Papa Shikongeni holds pan-Africanism ideals central to his creative practice and his use of figuration and symbolism in his cardboard prints highlight these ideals.