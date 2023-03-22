Geingob highlights importance of shared prosperity as Namibia celebrates 33 years of Independence

By Adolf Kaure.

Namibian president, His Excellency Dr Hage Geingob said that shared prosperity is key in improving the livelihoods of Namibians and maintaining peace when he spoke at Namibia’s 33 years independence anniversary on Tuesday, 21 March at Outapi.

According to Geingob, although the country is getting closer to attaining its collective dreams and aspirations as outlined by the National Development Plans and Vision 2030, which are augmented by the Harambee Prosperity Plans, more needs to be done, especially in addressing youth unemployment.

“As a government we understand the needs of our people for jobs, shelter, food and self-actualization. I have the utmost confidence that if we continue in the Harambee spirit, we will enjoy countless successes moving forward as a nation,” said Geingob.

The president further stated that the government has set up key policies and strategies to take advantage of the country’s natural resources and economic green shoots.

“Through these policies and strategies, we plan to develop the green hydrogen industry and oil and gas sub-sectors, as well as enhance agricultural production as a means for accelerating industrial development and job creation in Namibia,” he said.

Geingod urged Namibians not to use the struggle for economic emancipation as a justification for the fomenting of social unrest and division.

“As a free and independent nation with a history of a long and bitter struggle, we should reject any efforts to divide our citizens based on tribal, ethnic, racial, gender or religious differences.”

“As a government committed to the improvement of the social welfare of Namibians, we will always strive to protect the fundamental rights of all and ensure that we all follow in the spirit of One Namibia, One Nation,” said Geingob

Some of the highlights of the independence celebrations included a choreographed dance performance by several cultural groups as well as a live music performance by the Ndilimani Cultural Troop.

Congratulatory messages from several world leaders including King Charles III of the United Kingdom, United States of America president Joe Biden and Cyral Ramaphosa of South Africa were also received at the occassion.