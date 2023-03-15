Select Page

Public invited to apply for scholarships to study in India

Mar 20, 2023

The High Commission of India has called for the public to apply for the Indian Council For Cultural Relations (ICCR) Africa Scholarship Scheme for Namibia nationals.

The closing date for applications is 30 April. The scholarships are for applicants who wish to study at undergraduate, post-graduate, or research levels in various prestigious universities and educational institutions in India during the academic year 2023-24.

The Commission said applicants must apply online at any of the five universities of their choice. Only students proficient in English will be recommended for admission.

“Students are required to write a 500-word essay in English for ascertaining English proficiency and applicants should mention the course to which they are seeking admission while mentioning choices,” they added.

The High Commission warned that the ICCR as a policy does not permit mid-term changes of the courses or institutions or leave the course in any situation, but only except medical emergency.

“Applicants must also submit a medical fitness certificate from a recognized hospital in the prescribed format available with the online application form and they must also submit a police clearance or police verification certificate,” they emphasised.

Furthermore, the Commission said only students between the age of 18-30 years, up to 45 for Ph.D. students, at the time of admission in universities and institutions will be recommended for admission and that submission of application forms does not guarantee confirmed admission.

“For any further queries, interested students may contact the High Commission of India at [email protected] or call 061 226 037 or 228 433,” they concluded.

 

