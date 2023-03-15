2023 Sanlam Coastal Marathon set for April

Sanlam Namibia officially launched its third annual Sanlam Coastal Marathon, which will take place in Swakopmund on Saturday, 29 April, organisers announced last week.

The premier marathon in the country intends to unearth athletic talent countrywide to create a platform for athletes to craft their skills while at the same time promoting physical & mental health and fitness for all.

Moreover, that particular platform also offers local runners an opportunity to be exposed and qualify for other international events, such as the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon and the Comrades Marathon. The Marathon will have four race categories, namely the 5km run/walk, 10km, 21km, and the full marathon 42.2km, respectively.

The Athletics Namibia and the Namibia Sports Commission have endorsed the event, which has so far attracted professional athletes and members from various running clubs around the country.

Speaking at the event, Sanlam Marketing and Communications Manager, Laurencia Prinzonsky said, “The Sanlam Coastal Marathon is like no other.”

“It is linked as a qualifier run to two of the elite marathons in Africa, the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon and the Comrades. The winners of the marathon in the 42.2km and 21km races will receive cash prizes of N$15,000 and will be automatically sent to the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, which will be held later during the year,” she added.

Tickets are going for as low as N$20 for 5km, N$50 for 10km, N$100 for 21km, and N$100 for 42.2km. Sanlam staff will enter for free, and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, according to the organizers.

Entry tickets are available online via the following link https://forms.gle/EGveKaEii5a7ZFdQ6.

Furthermore, in collaboration with the Operi & Sydney Foundation established in 2021, on the day of the Sanlam Coastal Marathon, the foundation indicated that they would collect running shoes for runners who do not have or those who are not able to afford running shoes.

According to Prinzonsky, the marathon proceeds will go to a Visually impaired organization under a Sanlam Vision for Change Corporate social responsibility project.

Veteran Namibian roadrunner Olympiad, Beata Naigambo, said she would participate in the event for the full marathon of 42.2km. Speaking to the Economist, Naigambo said she would not compete to win the marathon but would compete against herself.

“It’s like I will be testing myself because I was away for a long time and do not know when I’m standing. So, I have to know where I stand,” she said. She added that she had been away from the sport for over four years.

“Closing date for entries is 14 April. Prizes include 42.2km 1st Place (male and female): N$ 15,000 and all expenses paid to Sanlam Cape Town Marathon; 2nd Place: N$ 7,000; 3rd Place: N$5,000. 21km 1st Place N$ 5,000; 2st Place N$ 3,000; 3rd Place N$ 2, 000. 10km 1st Place: N$ 5,000; 2nd Place: N$ 3,000; 3rd Place: N$ 2,000.

Runners will run the Swakopmund / Henties bay route, and at clearly indicated points, they will turn around and end at the Swakopmund Tennis Club, where the race starts. Number collection will take place at the Swakopmund Tennis club on 28 April.