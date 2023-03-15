Van Greunen, Aimwatta win 2023 Gondwana Moon Valley Marathon

By Adolf Kaure.

Wilko van Greunen and Ottilie Aimwatta came out tops to win the men and women’s Gondwana Moon Valley Marathon which took place at Swakopmund on Saturday.

The event which also included a 21km half marathon as well as 10km and 5km fun runs saw 170 participants.

After crossing the finishing line with 03:58:22 on the clock, van Greunen described winning the ultra marathon as emotional.

“Throughout the race, the person chasing me in second place was right behind me on my heels. But he got tired and I had to keep running and I ran to the end,” he said after the race.

He added that it was difficult to get the right running rhythm because of the terrain but was satisfied with his time. “It was a very technical race but given the conditions I am happy with my run,” said van Greunen.

He was followed by Andre Ross and Fans Amakali, who finished second and third respectively.

The women’s 47km ultra marathon was won by Ottilie Aimwatta (04:29:44), who was delighted with her first-placedfinish bettering her third place finish during the previous week’s Rössing Marathon.

The 44-year-old urged young runners to take part in trail runs, saying that these provide a good platform to prepare for other competitive running events outside the country. “They must also participate in trail runs because it prepares them to participate in international competitions,” she said.

Marietjie de Chavonnes Vrugt crossed the finishing line in second place while Klaudia Angula was third in the women’s race.

Approximately 170 runners took part in the Gondwana Moon Valley marathon held at Swakopmund. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)