Project Shine 23/24 launched as Rössing Uranium sponsors N$100,000

By Adolf Kaure.

Main sponsors Rössing Uranium has pledged N$100,000 for the Swakopmund Municipality’s Project Shine at their 2023/2024 financial year launch which took place at the coastal town on Friday.

Rössing’s Corporate Communications Advisor, Kaino Ilovu said their contribution is intended to make Project Shine more sustainable.

“The funds are for supporting Project Shine to execute its mandate of cleaning up the roads. It has been availed to assist in executing its tasks and to raise awareness. By supporting such initiatives, Rössing Uranium [is] a leader in environmental stewardship in Namibia and a responsible corporate citizen,” she said.

Along with the funds sponsored, Rössing Uranium will also provide a 4×4 vehicle for monthly evaluation sessions.

The project was pioneered on 5 June 2007, World Environmental Day, to create a platform to take care of the environment after it was observed that there was a lot of litter on the sides of the road.

Project Shine started off as a joint project arranged by Rössing Uranium, Namibia Breweries and the Swakopmund Municipality.

The project comprises two activities, namely a clean-up campaign as well as an awareness campaign.

The clean-up part took place on the B2 highway between Swakopmund and Arandis as well as from Swakopmund to Henties Bay, with 12 Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) appointed to participate. Currently, efforts have increased as the clean-ups have extended to the beaches and other open spaces at the coastal town.

According to the Swakop Municipality’s General Manager of health services, Lydia Mutenda, every resident in Swakopmund should take ownership of keeping the town clean. “How can we feel [good] when we see our children playing around dirt that was caused by us as adults? It is each resident’s responsibility to join hands to keep our environment clean. Our kids should play in a clean environment,” said Mutenda.

“We also welcome new ideas as a department on how we can improve our environment.”

Also speaking at the occasion, the Mayor of Swakopmund, Her Worship Dina Namubes said the project has been contributing to the social improvement of the town over the years.

“This initiative serves as evidence that as the community of Swakopmund, we are determined to work to sustainability as we adopt systematic ad strategic approaches in practising sustainable principles,” said Namubes.

Other sponsors who have come on board include Namibian Breweries (N$80,000), First National Bank Namibia (N$10,000) and Bannerman Resources (N$10,000).

The mayor further thanked the sponsors for their contributions, saying that their “valuable contribution is highly appreciated.”

Certificates were also been given to the top participating NGO groups who assisted in the clean-up campaigns of the previous financial year.

For the 2023/2024 financial year, 18 NGOs will participate to ensure that the project continues to be successful.

(From left to right) Swakopmund Municipality’s General Manager for Health Services, Lydia Mutenda; Swakopmund Mayor, Her Worship Dina Namubes and Rössing Uranium’s Corporate Communications Advisor Kaino Ilovu. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)