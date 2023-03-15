Sanlam continues to invest in education – Awards bursaries and launches internship programme

Sanlam handed over bursaries and launched the 2023 Sanlam Internship Programme, which will provide 15 outstanding students with the opportunity to launch their careers in the financial services industry, and help them complete their work-integrated learning requirements.

General Manager: People and Brand at Sanlam, Dr Evans Simataa on Thursday 16 March said that it is well known that education plays a critical role in providing individuals with a road map for approaching life and enables people to make plans to improve their lifestyle.

“At the same time, we are all aware that not everyone has the means to afford the high cost of education. It is exactly for this reason that Sanlam continues to invest in the education of those who are less privileged and unable to pay for their children’s education,” added Simataa.

Sanlam in a statement said that since the establishment of the bursary scheme in 2002, over 100 Namibian students have benefited from the program and over N$4 million has been invested in the programme and more than 20 bursary holders have been employed by Sanlam.

“Simultaneously, we also recognise that tertiary students are required to integrate work experience with theory, which led to the development of the Sanlam Internship Programme. The highly respected and sought-after internship offers young Namibians the opportunity to gain valuable work experience in a dynamic and supportive environment,” they added.

They explained that the programme is designed to expose interns to all aspects of the financial services industry, including risk management, investment management, financial planning, and customer services, and most importantly, to ensure they graduate and gain the necessary skills to be game-changing professionals.

Simataa remarked that the programme and the bursaries are part of their commitment to contribute to Namibian’s education and development.

“We believe that by equipping young Namibians with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed, we can contribute to a brighter future for our country,” he added.

An intern from the class of 2022, Mia Muuaza said the internship provided her with work experience and work-integrated learning when she had none and she obtained a sense of the company’s culture and can build internal networks.

“The earth is a beehive, and although we all enter via the same entrance, what matters most is what you do once inside. This is something a wise person once said to me. As my work was noticed, I soon received an interview call, and I was ultimately selected for the position,” concluded Muuaza.