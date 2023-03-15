Plan your money, plant your future – GMW teaches kids about finance

By Freeman ya Ngulu.

The One Economy Foundation in partnership with Bank Windhoek is hosting this year’s edition of the Global Money Week (GMW) which is an international movement that teaches young people to be smart about their own money.

Through 10 editions, starting 2012, the campaign has reached over 53 million children and young people in 176 countries worldwide. Its ultimate goal is to ensure that all children and young people have access to high-quality financial education, to learn about money matters and for the children to be able to take smart financial decisions that can improve their future financial resilience and financial well-being

“Plan your money, plant your future” is the official theme of GMW2023, which will take place on from 20 to 26 March. This theme raises awareness of the importance of adopting a responsible, informed and forward-looking approach in making financial decisions. It also recognises that future individual financial well-being is strictly linked to the health of the planet and of society as a whole.

The GMW2023 Global Launch will represent an opportunity to weigh the importance of thinking about one’s own future when making financial decisions but also – in a wider perspective – the importance of financial education as an instrument to favour a more sustainable and inclusive growth. The event will be co-organised by the International Network on Financial Education and the Bank of Italy. The Launch takes place digitally on 20 March 2023.

Mohsin, a student from Sultan Sharif Ali Secondary School in Brunei took part in the Global Money Week in 2017. His sentiment is clearly expressed on the placard that he drew. (Photograph from https://www.globalmoneyweek.org/)