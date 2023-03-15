Foot and Mouth restrictive measures in Zambezi Region lifted

The control measures imposed in Zambezi region as a result of the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak that occurred at Mbalasinte in Kabbe South in the Zambezi region in October 2022 have been lifted.

The Directorate of Veterinary Services in the Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform announced this on Thursday 16 March in a statement.

The last confirmed case was reported on 29 November 2022 and according to Namibia’s FMD contingency plan, restrictions in the Infected Zone can be lifted three months after the last confirmed case.

The Directorate said the 1st of March marked 3 months after the last confirmed FMD case in the region.

“All FMD restrictive measures that were imposed as a result of the outbreak are therefore lifted with immediate effect,” according to the veterinary directorate.

Meanwhile, the directorate said to date, the mass vaccination of cattle in the affected area has been completed achieving 92% coverage.