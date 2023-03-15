City of Windhoek introduces e-portal online services

The City of Windhoek has introduced e-portal online services for residents to have easy access to municipal statements.

The municipal authority said to start this online journey, clients simply have to complete a registration form using their name, email address, and password.

“Activate your account by clicking on the confirmation link sent to your email inbox and once you have confirmed your account you can log in and review the available services,” the authority said in a statement.

Each service defines the requirements that need to be met for it to be activated and depending on the service, clients nigh be required to upload some documents.

“After registering for the e-portal, residents can access all municipal accounts without standing in lines, they can view history statements as per their requirements, they can find out if they have any outstanding City Police fines linking to their ID number, and see the history of paid fines,” the City added.

The municipal authority further explained that this service also allows their clients to enter a taxi number to verify if such a taxi is registered with them, which enables their clients to ensure that they are safe at all times, and if a taxi is not registered, they can report such a taxi.

“To get incident reporting, self-reading, to do online hall booking and business registration applications go to our e-portal at https://portal.windhoekcc.org.na/,” the authority concluded.