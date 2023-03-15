MultiChoice’s Jennifer Haluodi to attend Diplomatic Simulation in Thailand

A Quality Assurance Analyst at MultiChoice Namibia, Jennifer Haluodi has been selected to represent Namibia a the Diplomatic Simulation taking place on 28 April to 1 May in Thailand, along with hundreds of other young leaders from around Africa.

The Diplomatic Simulation is part of Best Diplomats, which initiated its momentum with recognition of the salience of Youth Leadership and aims to provide prospects to harness and advance opportunities for the leaders of tomorrow.

Haluodi said although she has an interest in the business and communication sectors, her passion was always to gain experience in the diplomatic practice space.

“I think the available opportunities to pursue this field are limited, but here are there. Growing up, I have always wanted to solve real-life problems. I saw the Diplomatic Simulation as a great chance to further my career as it is a collaborative learning experience where I can step into the role of real-life diplomat,” she added.

Although her current role is in a corporate space, Haluodi said being a MultiChoice Namibia has helped her with the skill of keeping attention to detail which is needed for diplomacy.

“You will also need to have the ability to work well with other people and be flexible and open to change. Additionally, being very understanding and reading the room helps,” she emphasised.

She expressed her excitement to promote diplomacy for development. “We must create new and powerful changes in our mindsets and performance in a creative and focal manner,” she said.

She encouraged others who would like to explore a career in diplomacy to invest in themselves and aim big.

“Do not wait for somebody to do it for you. Find out about new technologies. Find out about new opportunities that interest you. Know that you can make a career change at any time. Connect, network, and build relationships. Be part of a journey that builds relations,” she said.