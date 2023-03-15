Select Page

MultiChoice’s Jennifer Haluodi to attend Diplomatic Simulation in Thailand

Posted by | Mar 16, 2023 |

MultiChoice’s Jennifer Haluodi to attend Diplomatic Simulation in Thailand

A Quality Assurance Analyst at MultiChoice Namibia, Jennifer Haluodi has been selected to represent Namibia a the Diplomatic Simulation taking place on 28 April to 1 May in Thailand, along with hundreds of other young leaders from around Africa.

The Diplomatic Simulation is part of Best Diplomats, which initiated its momentum with recognition of the salience of Youth Leadership and aims to provide prospects to harness and advance opportunities for the leaders of tomorrow.

Haluodi said although she has an interest in the business and communication sectors, her passion was always to gain experience in the diplomatic practice space.

“I think the available opportunities to pursue this field are limited, but here are there. Growing up, I have always wanted to solve real-life problems. I saw the Diplomatic Simulation as a great chance to further my career as it is a collaborative learning experience where I can step into the role of real-life diplomat,” she added.

Although her current role is in a corporate space, Haluodi said being a MultiChoice Namibia has helped her with the skill of keeping attention to detail which is needed for diplomacy.

“You will also need to have the ability to work well with other people and be flexible and open to change. Additionally, being very understanding and reading the room helps,” she emphasised.

She expressed her excitement to promote diplomacy for development. “We must create new and powerful changes in our mindsets and performance in a creative and focal manner,” she said.

She encouraged others who would like to explore a career in diplomacy to invest in themselves and aim big.

“Do not wait for somebody to do it for you. Find out about new technologies. Find out about new opportunities that interest you. Know that you can make a career change at any time. Connect, network, and build relationships. Be part of a journey that builds relations,” she said.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Ecobank wins Financial Inclusion Award

Ecobank wins Financial Inclusion Award

27 May 2016

50 women from across the country graduate from entrepreneurship programme

50 women from across the country graduate from entrepreneurship programme

24 November 2022

Process of recruiting a new chief executive at Agribank well underway – executive

Process of recruiting a new chief executive at Agribank well underway – executive

7 May 2021

Capricorn Group supports capacity building for Central Bankers in Asia

Capricorn Group supports capacity building for Central Bankers in Asia

8 April 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<