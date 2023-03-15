Medical grade oxygen cannisters donated to the Cancer Association
Cymot Namibia donated medical-grade oxygen canisters to the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN), to be used by patients who need shorter bursts of oxygen to support their mobility.
The Association said the oxygen buddy cannisters will be used at their House Acacia for patient support, while several units will be donated to the Dr. AB May Cancer Care Centre at Windhoek Central Hospital for patient support.
Chief Executive of the Cancer Association, Rolf Hansen, Marketing Manager of Cymot Namibia Marco Louw and Operation Manager of Cancer Association, Estelle Viljoen.