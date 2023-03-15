Oshana flood victims get mozzie nets and water purifiers

The efundja in Oshana in the early part of the rain season damaged or destoyed more than 50 homesteads, robbing some 300 people of their shelter and sustenance. In addition, the flood water washed away roads, making it difficult to reach the affected villages.

In response to the Risk Disaster Committee in the Oshana region’s request, Sanlam donated mosquito nets, chemicals to eradicate mosquito larvae and water purifier sachets to the value of N$50,000 to help the people cope. The long-term insurer said its main consideration is to control mosquitos to prevent possible malaria outbreaks.

“We regard the plight of our people to be very serious – no one should suffer. This is why, as a corporate, we join hands with the government to help mitigate the impact. Sanlam encourages other corporates also to join hands to ensure that the members of our community have access to clean water and other necessities during this difficult period,” stated Laurencia Prinzonsky, Sanlam’s Marketing and Communications Manager.

The flood relief items were handed to the office of the Governor.

“Sanlam is committed to giving back and playing its part in supporting worthy initiatives that have a positive impact in the focus areas of health and welfare, education, entrepreneurial development, sports development, and culture,” she said.

From the left, Jonas Kapenda – chairperson of the Risk Disaster Committee, Abner Kalimbo – Branch Manager Sanlam Oshakati, Hon Elia Kaulifewangali Irimari – Oshana Governor, Andreas Uutoni – Chairperson of Oshana Regional Council and Johannes Haiduwa – Sales Manager Sanlam Oshakati).