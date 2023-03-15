Swakopmund and Namport bosses talk future cooperation

By Adolf Kaure.

The Chief Executive of the Namibian Ports Authority, Andrew Kanime, and the Chief Executive of the Swakopmund municipality, Archie Benjamin, met recently in the Namport boardroom in the Walvis Bay harbour to discuss possible collaboration in future.

The meeting was held with the purpose of sharing ideas and discussing any areas the two organizations can co-operate.

According to Benjamin, the visit to Namport was ideal as it provided an opportunity for the Swakopmund town council to learn about the business, its operations and to see how council can leverage the operations of the port as a local authority.

The meeting came after the Swakopmund town council approved the construction of a dry port near Nonidas, which is situated approximately 10km outside Swakopmund.

“The efficiency and growth of the port increases the visibility and investment of the entire region including Swakopmund. Hence it would be wise to identify activities and projects in Swakopmund which would require us using the port,” said Benjamin.

Activities and projects from Swakopmund will be identified so that the dry port could be used efficiently.