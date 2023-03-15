Nurturing corporates and institutions to flourish

By Lukas Nanyemba

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer: Corporate and Institutional Banking.

Nature underpins our economy, society, and indeed our existence. In natural habitats, animals, plants, and microbes are known to be excellent engineers. After many years of research and development, we have seen how nature endures and blossoms. As a solutionist expert, Bank Windhoek’s Corporate and Institutional Banking identifies and embraces “out-of-the-ordinary” thinking to create well-adapted products, strategies, and approaches to meet the client’s needs.

Throughout time, mankind has always relied on nature for numerous goods and services which we depend on for our health, growth, and prosperity. With its time-tested patterns and strategies, nature continues to solve problems, adapt, and evolve with the times. All this is culminating in sustainable and thriving ecosystems, a much-desired result for any corporate or institution with a true vision.

Corporate and institutional banking is essential to a country’s ecosystem and development. It assists in economic advancement by providing sustainably tailored financial services, with a strong emphasis on risk and regulatory management. These functions and resources have elevated nations, built institutions, and assisted governmental and societal development.

Over the past 40 years and beyond, our charter is to be a part of the economic development of Namibia, its companies, and infrastructural and sectoral expansion. Inspired by nature’s plethora of knowledge, innovation, and grit, our Corporate and Institutional Banking solutionist essence and value addition are unmatched. We focus on the core of the client’s strategic objectives backed up by our swift decision-making and relationship-based, approach.

Our sector expertise in unique environments, and insights across regulatory market practices, allows us to share wisdom with the data-driven decision to ensure the long-term management and success of our clients and partners. We can originate, and finance complete complex transactions across various product classes. Our diverse team has the competencies to provide innovative solutions to our client’s needs and requirements based on advice from sector and product specialists. We are about intimately understanding our client’s needs and requirements to deliver a bespoke banking experience.

Bank Windhoek has been at the forefront of driving green initiatives at the organisational, national, and international levels. With the recent success of issuing the first Southern Africa Greenbond and the Sustainability bond, we are positioned to drive and support sustainability initiatives.

Namibia is entering a new phase of economic development, with possible new natural resource discoveries and innovative new Green Energy solutions. We are geared for this great initiative and invite you to join us as we embark on this journey. Partner with us today to outmanoeuvre challenges and harness opportunities in your corporate or institutional ecosystem.