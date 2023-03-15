MVA goes long on the South, meets Karas Governor, talks road safety

With its ultra-long road distances between towns, the Karas Region forms part of the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund’s focus, not only to reduce accidents on the open road, but also to provide immediate support to people injured in accidents.

Last week, the MVA Fund’s executive leadership team bundled themselves into a bus and travelled to Keetmanshoop to pay a courtesy visit to the Karas Regional Governor, Hon Aletta Fredericks and her staff.

During the meeting, the MVA exco members conveyed to the Governor’s staff information about the fund and its activities in the Karas Region and in the rest of the country. The fund and the Governor discussed road safety issues pertinent to the region.

Afterwards, the fund said it values all its stakeholders and the immense contribution they make to road safety.

The Karas Governor, Aletta Fredericks (front centre right with light blue coat) and the Chief Executive of the MVA Fund, Rosalia Martins-Hausiko (next to the Governor on the right), with their staff after a courtesy visit to discuss road safety issues.