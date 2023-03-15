Cancer Association’s Community Care Centre to open doors in April

The Cancer Association of Namibia’s (CAN) new programme which will focus on community-related health matters, will open its doors in April, following their recent occupation of Erf 98 John Meinert Street in Windhoek West.

The ‘Community Care Centre’ or ‘Triple C’, is set to look after the well-being of the community in a broader sense, the association said in a statement.

The association in a statement said that the incorporation of continuous psychosocial support and care through the Standard Bank Circle of Hope will be housed at the new premises, while a community clinic that is operational Monday through Thursday, will be housed there as well.

Chief Executive of CAN, Rolf Hansen said community lies at the heart of their operations, and while their core focus will always be cancer, understanding that the people’s and the community’s needs are what matters.

“We cannot separate sexual reproductive health, mental health, cancer care, and palliative care any longer. Diseases intertwine and one influences the other. When we have a patient in front of us, we need to start thinking holistically, and comprehensively and bringing all the loose ends together to help such a patient find the best solutions for their health and then guide them on either state or private referral pathway,” explained Hansen.

Head of Medical Services for CAN, Sister Aina Nghitongo said they have seen the need for more screening and support services to the community as the frequency at their weekly clinics on Thursday has increased considerably

The Cancer Association said to enable the community to pop in during a lunch hour for screening, book a slot without waiting in long lines, and shorten the turn-around time of medical examination feedback, a dedicated nurse and two patient navigators will be permanently stationed at the new centre.

“The Community Care Centre will have an information centre where the youth are welcomed, schools in Windhoek can request a visit for health talks, and it is here that the Patient Financial Assistance Programme for patients with cancer will now be centred, additionally the cancer care as the main objective, other health-related matters will also be introduced at the Triple C,” they added.

Furthermore, a community thrift shop selling second-hand items will also be established premised to help sustain the centre, plus donations are welcomed from the public and can be dropped at the CAN head offices already.

“The final strategic component of this acquisition is the development and establishment of the Namibia Palliative Care unit for Windhoek West that will be at Efr 96 John Meinert Street between the Community Care Centre and the existing House Acacia Interim Home of CAN, situated at Efr 94 John Meinert Street.,” the association said.

CAN emphasised that through these meticulously planned investments, they now support the broad cancer care spectrum, by focusing on helping, developing, and capacitating the community and expanding in their support services to better the health of the people.