SIM registrations only in person, says MTC

The mandatory SIM registration process is only available and done in person, through MTC SIM Registration officials at their Mobile Homes or at various mobile field campaigns, and not done through an SMS short code *68966#, the digital enabler announced this week.

MTC in a statement said a post advising customers to avoid long queues by registering their SIM by dialing the short code *68966#”, has been doing rounds via different platforms.

“We would like to state and confirm that whilst the shortcode is indeed an MTC code, its usage, and functionality are for an MTC service called Electronic Voucher (E-Voucher) for short. MTC E- Voucher Registration platform is where customers register to become airtime resellers through the online platform – hence the name “MTC E-Voucher,” the statement read.

According to the digital enabler, customers register for this service by dialing the short code *68966#.

The platform is for the exclusive use of those vendors who sell MTC airtime online as third-party dealers and receive a commission of 6% on sales.

For more information on the MTC E-vouchers and how it works, visit https://www.mtc.com.na/uploads/downloads/faqs/e-voucher-faqs.pdf. MTC would therefore like to caution our esteemed customers not to use the shortcode *68966#.

“It has also come to our attention that unscrupulous public members masquerading as MTC officials are going door to door, one street after the other in urban towns, villages to villages, and institutions of care/facilities such as hospitals/old age home/care homes masquerading as MTC officials conducting SIM registrations; collecting people’s Identity cards – and in the process charging public members money for the said exercise. Please note this is not allowed and SIM registration purposes are only done in person appearance – where you either appear/present yourself at an MTC Registration centre in your area or at your nearest Mobile Home. To register, you must bring along your national identity document and proof of residence where applicable,” the statement concluded.