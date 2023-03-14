Select Page

Windhoek Technical High School receives tech support from Letshego

Posted by | Mar 14, 2023 |

Letshego donated 40 laptops to the Windhoek Technical High School recently, as part of their Strategic Social Investment plan and by embracing their duties as a socially responsible corporate organisation.

Letshego in a statement said they work towards delivering their mandate and supporting initiatives such as this, which lives up to their mantra, to improve the lives of the Namibian people.

“It resonates our commitment towards sustainable development and improving the lives of our communities at large,” they said.

They explained that their Strategic Social Investment focuses on health, education, and improving livelihoods, they are proud to donate these laptops to a school that contributes to the education sector in the country because education is an important part of every country’s development and plays a very crucial role in securing the economic and social progress in the country.

“This gesture is to work towards enhancing the education system,” they concluded.

 

