Awesome consignment of sunscreen lotion helps albino skins repel the sun

Support Ulm e.V, a German medical charity that is active in Namibia through its local partner, Ohorongo Cement, made a very substantial donation of around N$1.3 million in sunscreen lotion for albinos through SINASRA, the local organisation that supports people with albinism.

Support Ulm e.V. under the chairmanship of Dr Heinz Maier sourced the sunscreen lotion in Germany where it was prepared specificallly for people with sensitive skins.

The batch of lotion was presented by Alina Nelenge, the CSI representative of Ohorongo Cement, to SINASRA Board member, Birte Veldsman. This donation meets SINASRA halfway in their quest to help protect albinos against the sun.

Speaking at the handover, Ms Nelenge said that “there is no better day to have the handover than on 10 March which is recognized as the International Day of Awesomeness. These creams will be used by some of the most awesome people in this world.”

Realising the physical impediments faced by people with albinism, Support Ulm e.V. believes the donation helps to level the economic playing field for albinos by ensuring their participation in education and other daily economic activities without hinderance because of their skin condition.

Ms Veldsman accepted the donation on behalf of SINASRA, saying that the need for sunscreen lotion is constant since albinism is a permanent condition.

Support Ulm e.V. was established by a group of medical doctors to support medical projects throughout the world. They support various projects by means of financial and humanitarian assistance as well as through donations.

Ms. Birte Veldsman (left) received the sunscreen lotioin from Ms Alina Letushila Nelenge of Ohorongo Cement representing Support Ulm e.V. They are joined by learners living with albinism from the School for the Visually Impaired in Windhoek.