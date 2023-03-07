Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 13 March 2023

Mar 13, 2023

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An (e) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

A (w) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

* Transfer from Swakoppoort to Von Bach stopped on 09/03/2023 around 14:00 and was started again on 11/03/2023 at 10H00.

** Transfer from Omatako to Von Bach took place with small pumps.

*** Transfer from Otjivero Dam to Tilda Viljoen took place.

 

